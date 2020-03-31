Correspondances pour AEW Dark de ce soir

Les matchs suivants ont été enregistrés pour l’épisode AEW Dark sur YouTube:

Sean Spears contre Shawn Dean

Matt Sells contre Sammy Guevara

Preston Vance contre Darby Allin

Le champion du monde des poids lourds AEW Jon Moxley contre Faboo Andre

CE SOIR sur #AEWDark! @ ShawnDean773 vs @ Perfec10n @AllSellsFinal vs @sammyguevara @vanillavance vs @DarbyAllin @fabooandre vs #AEW Champion du monde @JonMoxley

Regardez #AEWDark 7e / 6c via notre chaîne YouTube à https://t.co/oZiB2U1XM8. pic.twitter.com/fBSY2TXx4H

– All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) 31 mars 2020

