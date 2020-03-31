Correspondances pour AEW Dark de ce soir

Les matchs suivants ont été enregistrés pour l’épisode AEW Dark sur YouTube:
Sean Spears contre Shawn Dean
Matt Sells contre Sammy Guevara
Preston Vance contre Darby Allin
Le champion du monde des poids lourds AEW Jon Moxley contre Faboo Andre
CE SOIR sur #AEWDark! @ ShawnDean773 vs @ Perfec10n @AllSellsFinal vs @sammyguevara @vanillavance vs @DarbyAllin @fabooandre vs #AEW Champion du monde @JonMoxley
Regardez #AEWDark 7e / 6c via notre chaîne YouTube à https://t.co/oZiB2U1XM8. pic.twitter.com/fBSY2TXx4H
– All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) 31 mars 2020
