Dana Brooke Pokes s’amuse à Lio Rush, Rush Checks sur ses voisins, et plus encore

Lio Rush a tweeté la vidéo suivante, réagissant à sa vie en quarantaine. Il est sorti et a vérifié ses voisins aujourd’hui, que vous pouvez voir ci-dessous:
J’ai dû sortir très rapidement pour voir comment mes voisins se débrouillaient pendant cette #Quarantaine. 😂😂😂. pic.twitter.com/Xd95rg9AGK
– Lio (@itsLioRush) 10 avril 2020
Dana Brooke a récemment visité Twitter pour féliciter Lio Rush pour son rôle dans le film WWE Studios-Netflix The Main Event. Pour ce que ça vaut, Rush n’est pas dans le film alors elle se moquait juste de lui en se basant sur l’enfant du film:
10 min dans le nouveau film @netflix #TheMainEvent – et je suis déjà amoureux de ce film! Félicitations @WWEStudios & @WWE @mikethemiz @TrueKofi @WWESheamus @itsLioRush pour ce chef-d’œuvre! 🍿 #WWE #films #Netflix pic.twitter.com/zub0lYgz9F
– Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) 12 avril 2020
Il y a un mème populaire sur Twitter qui propose aux gens de choisir la maison dans laquelle ils aimeraient vivre. Plusieurs superstars de la WWE ont participé, que vous pouvez voir ci-dessous:
Avec qui emménagez-vous, @WWEUniverse? pic.twitter.com/IR7T0Ljbir
– WWE (@WWE) 11 avril 2020
