D’anciennes stars de la WWE réservées pour le week-end de WrestleMania

Par
Breaking News
-

Pwinsider.com a rapporté mardi que d’anciennes stars de la WWE telles que JBL, Darren Young, Santino Marella et Hornswoggle avaient été réservées pour participer à des événements au cours du week-end de WrestleMania.

WrestleMania 36 est prévu pour le dimanche 5 avril et sera diffusé en direct sur le réseau WWE.

Voici le programme des spectacles du week-end:

2 avril: WWE Hall Of Fame

3 avril: WWE Friday Night SmackDown

4 avril: NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay

5 avril: WWE WrestleMania 36

6 avril: WWE Monday Night Raw

*,
            body .td_uid_2_5e4c353710a57_rand .td-trending-now-title,
            body .td_uid_2_5e4c353710a57_rand .td-read-more a,
            body .td_uid_2_5e4c353710a57_rand .td-weather-information: avant,
            body .td_uid_2_5e4c353710a57_rand .td-weather-week: avant,
            body .td_uid_2_5e4c353710a57_rand .td-subcat-dropdown: survolez .td-subcat-more,
            body .td_uid_2_5e4c353710a57_rand .td-exchange-header: avant,
            body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e4c353710a57_rand .td-post-category,
            body .td_uid_2_5e4c353710a57_rand .td-post-category: hover {
                couleur de fond: # dd3333;
            }
            body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e4c353710a57_rand .block-title> * {
                rembourrage: 6px 7px 5px;
                hauteur de ligne: 1;
            }

            body .td_uid_2_5e4c353710a57_rand .block-title {
                couleur de la bordure: # dd3333;
            }]]>

Histoires tendances

ARTICLES CONNEXESPLUS DE L'AUTEUR