D’anciennes stars de la WWE réservées pour le week-end de WrestleMania

Pwinsider.com a rapporté mardi que d’anciennes stars de la WWE telles que JBL, Darren Young, Santino Marella et Hornswoggle avaient été réservées pour participer à des événements au cours du week-end de WrestleMania.
WrestleMania 36 est prévu pour le dimanche 5 avril et sera diffusé en direct sur le réseau WWE.
Voici le programme des spectacles du week-end:
2 avril: WWE Hall Of Fame
3 avril: WWE Friday Night SmackDown
4 avril: NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay
5 avril: WWE WrestleMania 36
6 avril: WWE Monday Night Raw
*,
body .td_uid_2_5e4c353710a57_rand .td-trending-now-title,
body .td_uid_2_5e4c353710a57_rand .td-read-more a,
body .td_uid_2_5e4c353710a57_rand .td-weather-information: avant,
body .td_uid_2_5e4c353710a57_rand .td-weather-week: avant,
body .td_uid_2_5e4c353710a57_rand .td-subcat-dropdown: survolez .td-subcat-more,
body .td_uid_2_5e4c353710a57_rand .td-exchange-header: avant,
body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e4c353710a57_rand .td-post-category,
body .td_uid_2_5e4c353710a57_rand .td-post-category: hover {
couleur de fond: # dd3333;
}
body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e4c353710a57_rand .block-title> * {
rembourrage: 6px 7px 5px;
hauteur de ligne: 1;
}
body .td_uid_2_5e4c353710a57_rand .block-title {
couleur de la bordure: # dd3333;
}]]>
Histoires tendances