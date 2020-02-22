Daniel Bryan et les Bella Twins apparaîtront dans les coulisses de la WWE la semaine prochaine

Daniel Bryan et les Bella Twins apparaîtront dans l’édition de la semaine prochaine de «WWE Backstage».
Comme vu sur SmackDown, les Bella Twins feront partie de la classe du Hall of Fame de la WWE 2020:
Les @BellaTwins et @WWEDanielBryan seront nos invités spéciaux sur #WWEBackstage ce mardi, à 11e / 10c, sur @ FS1. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/rL6Kjn9wYX
– WWE sur FOX (@WWEonFOX) 22 février 2020
