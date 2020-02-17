De nouveaux champions par équipe NXT Tag couronnés à TakeOver: Portland

Les Broserweights (Pete Dunne et Matt Riddle) ont battu The Undisputed Era (Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly) à WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland pour devenir le nouveau NXT Tag Team Champions.

Les #BroserWeights ici ramassent tout cet or. @ PeteDunneYxB & @SuperKingofBros sont vos nouveaux champions de l’équipe NXT Tag !!!! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/yT37wxmhHi

– WWE NXT (@WWENXT) 17 février 2020

