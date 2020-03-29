Des nouvelles de Xavier Woods, The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, & More

Xavier Woods est allé sur Twitch hier soir et a joué à Mario Kart. Vous pouvez consulter le flux ci-dessous:
Regardez MAKING MASKS! d’AustinCreed sur www.twitch.tv
Vous pouvez consulter la dernière édition de la «Question Pop» de la WWE ci-dessous. Dans cet épisode, plusieurs Superstars révèlent leur Mount Rushmore de la WWE:
La WWE a posté la vidéo suivante, montrant la vidéo complète du match Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal de WrestleMania 32:
