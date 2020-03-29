Des nouvelles de Xavier Woods, The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, & More

Par
Breaking News
-

Xavier Woods est allé sur Twitch hier soir et a joué à Mario Kart. Vous pouvez consulter le flux ci-dessous:

Regardez MAKING MASKS! d’AustinCreed sur www.twitch.tv

Vous pouvez consulter la dernière édition de la «Question Pop» de la WWE ci-dessous. Dans cet épisode, plusieurs Superstars révèlent leur Mount Rushmore de la WWE:

La WWE a posté la vidéo suivante, montrant la vidéo complète du match Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal de WrestleMania 32:

*,
            body .td_uid_2_5e804d0aa6ec5_rand .td-trending-now-title,
            body .td_uid_2_5e804d0aa6ec5_rand .td-read-more a,
            body .td_uid_2_5e804d0aa6ec5_rand .td-weather-information: avant,
            body .td_uid_2_5e804d0aa6ec5_rand .td-weather-week: avant,
            body .td_uid_2_5e804d0aa6ec5_rand .td-subcat-dropdown: survolez .td-subcat-more,
            body .td_uid_2_5e804d0aa6ec5_rand .td-exchange-header: avant,
            body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e804d0aa6ec5_rand .td-post-category,
            body .td_uid_2_5e804d0aa6ec5_rand .td-post-category: hover {
                couleur de fond: # dd3333;
            }
            body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e804d0aa6ec5_rand .block-title> * {
                rembourrage: 6px 7px 5px;
                hauteur de ligne: 1;
            }

            body .td_uid_2_5e804d0aa6ec5_rand .block-title {
                couleur de la bordure: # dd3333;
            }]]>

Histoires tendances