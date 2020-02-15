Deux matchs WWE SmackDown Dark, la WWE ramène les lumières rouges pour le match du démon

Avant les enregistrements télévisés de WWE SmackDown hier soir, la Lucha House Party avait vaincu Drew Gulak et Drake Maverick.
Après les enregistrements de SmackDown et 205 Live TV, The Fiend Bray Wyatt a vaincu le roi Corbin. Le match a été décrit comme un match de squash de cinq minutes. Il est à noter que la WWE a ramené l’éclairage rouge pendant le match, que vous pouvez voir ci-dessous:
Ils l’ont ramené pour l’événement principal du match sombre de Smackdown ce soir entre le Fiend et le roi Corbin à #WWEVancouver pic.twitter.com/MU17pFIsvz
LE FIEND !!!! #WWEVancouver pic.twitter.com/i5LZFC2nt7
– cole cryderman (@Cole_Beast) 15 février 2020
