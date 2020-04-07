Deux superstars de la WWE font leur retour au RAW – Détails à l’intérieur

Ce soir, lundi soir RAW, nous avons assisté au retour de deux superstars de la WWE. Tout d’abord, nous avons vu Apollo Crews faire ses débuts RAW de la marque SmackDown. Il s’est affronté face à face contre Aleister Black, s’inclinant face à Black suite à la Black Mass.
Bienvenue à #WWERaw, @WWEApollo! pic.twitter.com/klmoU1BXvp
– Univers WWE (@WWEUniverse) 7 avril 2020
Aussi, nous avons assisté au retour de Nia Jax! Nia avait été écartée de nombreuses blessures depuis WrestleMania l’année dernière. Elle est revenue et a dominé Deonna Purrazzo en compétition de simple.
Son chemin vers l’infini de la victoire, et @DeonnaPurrazzo vient de le découvrir de première main. @ NiaJaxWWE est de retour sur #WWERaw pour DOMINER! pic.twitter.com/GAmJgxCt7y
– WWE (@WWE) 7 avril 2020
C’était une performance DOMINANTE du retour de @NiaJaxWWE sur #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/hBNr1WvVcc
– WWE (@WWE) 7 avril 2020
*,
body .td_uid_2_5e8be750d0cf3_rand .td-trending-now-title,
body .td_uid_2_5e8be750d0cf3_rand .td-read-more a,
body .td_uid_2_5e8be750d0cf3_rand .td-weather-information: avant,
body .td_uid_2_5e8be750d0cf3_rand .td-weather-week: avant,
body .td_uid_2_5e8be750d0cf3_rand .td-subcat-dropdown: hover .td-subcat-more,
body .td_uid_2_5e8be750d0cf3_rand .td-exchange-header: avant,
body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e8be750d0cf3_rand .td-post-category,
body .td_uid_2_5e8be750d0cf3_rand .td-post-category: hover {
couleur de fond: # dd3333;
}
body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e8be750d0cf3_rand .block-title> * {
rembourrage: 6px 7px 5px;
hauteur de ligne: 1;
}
body .td_uid_2_5e8be750d0cf3_rand .block-title {
couleur de la bordure: # dd3333;
}]]>
Histoires tendances