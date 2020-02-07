Divers News & Notes – Will Ospreay contre Zack Sabre Jr, Noam Dar remporte le titre ICW

NJPW a posté la vidéo suivante, montrant Will Ospreay commentant son prochain match pour le titre contre Zack Sabre Jr:

Au cours de l’ICW Annual Square Go plus tôt cette semaine, la superstar de la WWE NXT UK Noam Dar a remporté le championnat du monde ICW:

