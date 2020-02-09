Diverses nouvelles – Maria Manic confirmée pour Supercard of Honor XIV, et plus

ROH Wrestling a envoyé le tweet suivant, annonçant que Maria Manic apparaîtra à leur événement Supercard of Honor XIV le 4 avril à Lakeland, en Floride:

MARIA MANIC SIGNÉE POUR UNE SUPERCARD D’HONNEUR LE 4 AVRIL À LAKELAND, FLORIDE!

Maria Manic est #GoingToLakeland

Détails complets: https://t.co/TK7t4IuHzx

Les tickets sont en vente maintenant! Rejoignez-nous LIVE in Lakeland ☀️ 🎟https: //t.co/D9ROLjwVIM

Streaming LIVE pour #HonorClub pic.twitter.com/Yx74zRF1aw

– Lutte ROH (@ringofhonor) 7 février 2020

NJPW1972.com a publié un nouvel article montrant Tetsuya Naito et KENTA signant leur contrat pour leur prochain match à double titre pour NJPW New Beginning à Osaka, au Japon.

Revolution Pro a tweeté ce qui suit, notant que leur événement Epic Encounter aura lieu le vendredi 8 mai au York Hall, Bethnal Green:

EPIC ENCOUNTER 2020 aura lieu le VENDREDI 8 MAI (un jour férié) en direct de York Hall, Bethnal Green.

La prévente de la liste de diffusion commencera le lundi 17 février à 19h pic.twitter.com/m0YSpLRx2Y

– Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) 7 février 2020

