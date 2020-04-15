Drake Maverick publie une vidéo émotionnelle sur la sortie de la WWE

Drake Maverick n’était qu’une des nombreuses stars et producteurs de la WWE qui ont été libérés par la société mercredi.
Maverick a accédé à son compte Twitter officiel où il a publié une vidéo émotionnelle où il a donné ses premières réflexions.
Il a noté dans la vidéo que la WWE prévoyait toujours de le faire participer au tournoi de titre intérimaire de la WWE NXT Cruiserweight qui commence sur l’épisode de NXT de ce soir, mais ce seront ses derniers matchs.
Mes pensées immédiates. @ WWE @WWENXT #WWE #NXT @TripleH @ShawnMichaels #Cruiserweight pic.twitter.com/Afw58V7eo1
– Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) 15 avril 2020
