Edge revient aux nouvelles de la WWE – Vidéo de retour, images filmées dans les coulisses, et plus encore

Par
Breaking News
Les équipes de tournage de la WWE ont commencé à filmer Edge dès son arrivée à Houston, au Texas, dimanche matin. Les images seront diffusées dans un prochain documentaire de la WWE.

En parlant d’Edge, la WWE a posté la vidéo suivante de son retour au Royal Rumble:

