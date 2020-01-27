Edge revient aux nouvelles de la WWE – Vidéo de retour, images filmées dans les coulisses, et plus encore

Les équipes de tournage de la WWE ont commencé à filmer Edge dès son arrivée à Houston, au Texas, dimanche matin. Les images seront diffusées dans un prochain documentaire de la WWE.
En parlant d’Edge, la WWE a posté la vidéo suivante de son retour au Royal Rumble:
