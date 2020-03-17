Edge vs Randy Orton confirmé pour WrestleMania 36 – Stipulation du match spécial révélée

Par
Breaking News
-

Le match est maintenant confirmé pour WrestleMania 36. La bataille tant attendue entre “The Rated R Superstar” Edge et “The Viper” Randy Orton va maintenant avoir lieu. La nouvelle a été officiellement confirmée ce soir lundi soir RAW, alors qu’Edge a coupé une promo très émotionnelle et sincère sur Orton. Une stipulation spéciale de match a été ajoutée, car Edge affrontera Orton dans un match Last Man Standing!

#RatedRSuperstar est LIVE. # Raw @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/owh0VoB4jp

– WWE (@WWE) 17 mars 2020

“Chez # WrestleMania… si vous avez le courage, c’est @EdgeRatedR contre @RandyOrton dans un #LastManStanding MATCH!”

Votre déménagement, Randy. #Raw pic.twitter.com/87nCpiEozF

– WWE (@WWE) 17 mars 2020

