Elias Update, WrestleMania 36 Watch Party, Roman Reigns surprend un patient atteint de cancer

La superstar de la WWE, Elias, a fourni une mise à jour à la suite d’une attaque du roi Corbin sur SmackDown. Elias devrait être prêt à partir pour WrestleMania 36.

MISE À JOUR DE WRESTLEMANIA: pic.twitter.com/UUQLhcF6l1

– Elias (@IAmEliasWWE) 2 avril 2020

La WWE organisera une soirée horlogère spéciale avec Papa John’s. Les détails sont fournis ci-dessous, y compris la pizza gratuite pendant un an et une réplique gratuite du titre de champion de la WWE.

La WWE s’est associée à #PapaJohns pour une soirée de veille virtuelle #WrestleMania. 5 gagneront GRATUITEMENT a pendant un an et un titre de réplique de championnat WWE! Postez votre meilleure pose @WWE Superstar sur @PapaJohns en utilisant #Sweepstakes & #PJxWWE pour avoir une chance de gagner. Règles: https://t.co/95uvDb5Qx0 #ad pic.twitter.com/dm1Yu8Rch0

– WWE (@WWE) 2 avril 2020

La superstar de la WWE, Roman Reigns, envoie un message à un fan qui lutte contre le cancer.

