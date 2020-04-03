Elias Update, WrestleMania 36 Watch Party, Roman Reigns surprend un patient atteint de cancer

La superstar de la WWE, Elias, a fourni une mise à jour à la suite d’une attaque du roi Corbin sur SmackDown. Elias devrait être prêt à partir pour WrestleMania 36.
MISE À JOUR DE WRESTLEMANIA: pic.twitter.com/UUQLhcF6l1
– Elias (@IAmEliasWWE) 2 avril 2020
La WWE organisera une soirée horlogère spéciale avec Papa John’s. Les détails sont fournis ci-dessous, y compris la pizza gratuite pendant un an et une réplique gratuite du titre de champion de la WWE.
La WWE s’est associée à #PapaJohns pour une soirée de veille virtuelle #WrestleMania. 5 gagneront GRATUITEMENT a pendant un an et un titre de réplique de championnat WWE! Postez votre meilleure pose @WWE Superstar sur @PapaJohns en utilisant #Sweepstakes & #PJxWWE pour avoir une chance de gagner. Règles: https://t.co/95uvDb5Qx0 #ad pic.twitter.com/dm1Yu8Rch0
– WWE (@WWE) 2 avril 2020
La superstar de la WWE, Roman Reigns, envoie un message à un fan qui lutte contre le cancer.
*,
body .td_uid_2_5e867fb6a66eb_rand .td-trending-now-title,
body .td_uid_2_5e867fb6a66eb_rand .td-read-more a,
body .td_uid_2_5e867fb6a66eb_rand .td-weather-information: avant,
body .td_uid_2_5e867fb6a66eb_rand .td-weather-week: avant,
body .td_uid_2_5e867fb6a66eb_rand .td-subcat-dropdown: survolez .td-subcat-more,
body .td_uid_2_5e867fb6a66eb_rand .td-exchange-header: avant,
body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e867fb6a66eb_rand .td-post-category,
body .td_uid_2_5e867fb6a66eb_rand .td-post-category: hover {
couleur de fond: # dd3333;
}
body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e867fb6a66eb_rand .block-title> * {
rembourrage: 6px 7px 5px;
hauteur de ligne: 1;
}
body .td_uid_2_5e867fb6a66eb_rand .block-title {
couleur de la bordure: # dd3333;
}]]>
Histoires tendances