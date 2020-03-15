Elite Collection Series 77 publié par la WWE et Mattel

La WWE et Mattel s’associent à nouveau pour sortir leur dernière série de figurines de lutte. La «Elite Collection Series 77» a été présentée à la Las Vegas Toy and Comic Convention. La nouvelle gamme de figurines comprendra les superstars et légendes de la WWE suivantes: «The Phenomenal One» AJ Styles, «Rowdy» Ronda Rousey, «Classy» Freddie Blassie et «Ravishing» Rick Rude.
«Rowdy» Ronda Rousey
Comme révélé lors de la convention de Las Vegas Toy and Comic, @ Mattel’s Elite Collection Series 77 présente de nouvelles figurines de @RondaRousey @AJStylesOrg “Classy” Freddie Blassie et “Ravishing” Rick Rude! 👀https: //t.co/948XLfx31v
– WWE (@WWE) 15 mars 2020
