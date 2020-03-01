Énorme match de femmes prévu pour la WWE Raw la semaine prochaine

Le New York Post a rapporté pour la première fois et la WWE a depuis confirmé que Shayna Baszler affrontera Asuka dans l’épisode de Monday Night Raw de la semaine prochaine. Comme on l’a vu dans la dernière édition de Raw, Baszler et Asuka se sont brièvement rencontrés lors de la signature du contrat avec Elimination Chamber.

Comme indiqué pour la première fois par @nypost, @QoSBaszler entre dans le cercle carré contre @WWEAsuka demain soir sur #RAW! Https: //t.co/eKLfs3CkWj

– WWE (@WWE) 1er mars 2020

