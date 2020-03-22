Événement PPV de rébellion d’impact annulé en raison d’un coronavirus

Impact Wrestling devait organiser son événement à la carte Rebellion le 19 avril 2020 au Terminal 5 de New York, New York.
Cependant, le spectacle a été annulé en raison de la pandémie de coronavirus en cours.
Les billets AXS répertorient l’événement comme annulé sur leur page de billets. Il note que ceux qui ont acheté un billet par leur intermédiaire recevront un remboursement dans les 30 jours ouvrables.
