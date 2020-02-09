FOX Sports Hypes CM Punk / Charlotte Flair sur “WWE Backstage”, The Big Show Turns 48

La WWE a confirmé que CM Punk et Charlotte Flair apparaîtront dans l’épisode de WWE Backstage la semaine prochaine sur FS1. FOX Sports a tweeté l’aperçu suivant:
‘The Queen’ @MsCharlotteWWE rejoint @ReneeYoungWWE, @ BookerT5x, @RealPaigeWWE et @CmPunk, sur WWEBackstage ce mardi, à 11e / 10c, sur @ FS1. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/wtXmKTeOQA
– WWE sur FOX (@WWEonFOX) 8 février 2020
Le samedi marque les anniversaires du défunt Temple de la renommée de la WWE Jim Neidhart, Sherri Martel et «Classy» Freddie Blassie.
Le Big Show a également eu 48 ans samedi. La WWE a publié l’édition suivante de «WWE Playlist» sur The Big Show:
