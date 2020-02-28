Goldberg répond à Macaulay Culkin annulant ses billets Wrestlemania

Nous avons rapporté hier sur eWn que l’acteur Macaulay Culkin n’était pas content que Goldberg remporte le championnat universel au Super Showdown de la WWE et ait annulé ses billets pour Wrestlemania 36. Goldberg a maintenant répondu, appelant Culkin un «idiot». Il a dit,
“@IncredibleCulk dork notablement noté”
Super Showdown était tout au sujet de la construction de nouvelles stars comme Brock Lesnar, @Goldberg et The Undertaker #WWESSD
– WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) 27 février 2020
Amen.
– Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) 27 février 2020
Je viens d’annuler mes billets pour Tampa Bay.
– Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) 27 février 2020
@IncredibleCulk dork notablement noté 👍😡
– Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) 28 février 2020
Nan.
– Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) 27 février 2020
