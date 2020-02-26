Grands matchs pour la diffusion de la lutte d’impact la semaine prochaine – Pas de match DQ, et plus

Les matchs suivants sont confirmés pour la diffusion de l’Impact Wrestling la semaine prochaine:
* Match sans titre: The North (Josh Alexander & Ethan Page) contre TJP et Fallah Bahh
* Moose contre Petey Williams
* Joey Ryan contre Acey Romero
* Aucun match DQ: Jessicka Havok contre Su Yung
MARDI à 8 / 7c sur @AXSTV! @FearHavok vs @realsuyung dans un match No DQ @OfficialEGO et @Walking_Weapon vs. @MegaTJP et @ FALLAH1 – Non-Title @TheMooseNation vs. @iPeteyWilliams @JoeyRyanOnline vs @THEACEYROMERO #IMPACTonAXSTVs.OXXOX3
– IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) 26 février 2020
