Heath Slater faisant la promotion de son nouveau “Je me suis fait virer!” T-shirt (photos)

Pro Wrestling Tees a publié un nouveau t-shirt pour Heath Slater, qui fait référence à son “I got kids!” slogan de la WWE. Le t-shirt dit également: “J’ai été viré!”
Attention Attention Allez sur @prowrestlingtees où après 14 ans vous pourrez récupérer mon 2ème t-shirt officiel. https://t.co/JWJnnYjIUN pic.twitter.com/Lg8Q6QIByl
– Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) 17 avril 2020
Si ce n’est pas l’un des meilleurs t-shirts que vous avez vus dans votre vie, quelque chose ne va pas avec vous. @PWTees https://t.co/JWJnnYjIUN pic.twitter.com/8kcTPBbPQ7
– Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) 17 avril 2020
