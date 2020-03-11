Impact Wrestling se fait “pirater”, Matt Hardy propose son aide

Impact Wrestling a poursuivi son histoire de «hacker» avec un nouveau tweet. Le compte a été «piraté» par le compte Twitter @RealityIsLost. Matt Hardy a offert son aide en envoyant Vanguard-1:
HACKED!
Ai-je votre attention maintenant?
Ceci est mon compte maintenant.
C’est ma compagnie maintenant.
ALLEZ SUIVRE @RealityIsLost MAINTENANT! #RealityIsLost
CC: @ScottDAmore @CyrusOverHuge @EdNordholm @realjoshmathews @Eric_Tompkins @THETOMMYDREAMER pic.twitter.com/2E8izeQapG
– HACKED – Suivez @RealityIsLost (@IMPACTWRESTLING) 11 mars 2020
Je regarde juste certains @IMPACTWRESTLING sur #IMPACTonAXSTV .. Assurez-vous que @ Vanguard1AAR vous pirate avant de le pirater, @RealityIsLost.
ICU2 https://t.co/8wqToZbgmR
– The UNKILLABLE Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) 11 mars 2020
