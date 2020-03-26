Io Shirai et Candice LeRae se qualifient pour le match n ° 1 du ladder sur WWE NXT

Par
Breaking News
-

Lors de la diffusion de cette semaine sur WWE NXT, Io Shirai et Candice LeRae se sont qualifiées pour le match de classement des prétendantes au titre # 1 féminin de WWE NXT.

Shirai a battu Aliyah tandis que LeRae a vaincu Kayden Carter.

Shirai et LeRae rejoignent Chelsea Green, Tegan Nox et Mia Yim dans le match de classement, qui devrait avoir lieu lors d’une future édition de WWE NXT:

Hmmmm…. 🤔 @ WWE_Aliyah semble un peu trop content de cette attaque secrète contre @XiaWWE! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/MO0R9w6dsf

– WWE (@WWE) 26 mars 2020

ELLE EST DE RETOUR!!!! 🖤🖤🖤 @ WWE_Aliyah a un nouvel adversaire et ce n’est autre que le @shirai_io !!! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/omYU6aHZX5

– WWE (@WWE) 26 mars 2020

Pure GENIUS. @ Shirai_io bat @WWE_Aliyah pour se qualifier pour le #LadderMatch du Contender n ° 1! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/T7SvQIAq5s

– WWE NXT (@WWENXT) 26 mars 2020

♀️ = ♂️ # WomensHistoryMonth #WWENXT @CandiceLeRae pic.twitter.com/fsQQve9jIu

– WWE NXT (@WWENXT) 26 mars 2020

#GarganoEscape = Aucune échappatoire pour @wwekayden #CandiceWrestling se qualifie pour le #WWENXT #WomensTitle No. 1 Contender #LadderMatch! 🧁🧚 @CandiceLeRae pic.twitter.com/IjUUMoBp2I

– WWE (@WWE) 26 mars 2020

