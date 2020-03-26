Io Shirai et Candice LeRae se qualifient pour le match n ° 1 du ladder sur WWE NXT

Lors de la diffusion de cette semaine sur WWE NXT, Io Shirai et Candice LeRae se sont qualifiées pour le match de classement des prétendantes au titre # 1 féminin de WWE NXT.
Shirai a battu Aliyah tandis que LeRae a vaincu Kayden Carter.
Shirai et LeRae rejoignent Chelsea Green, Tegan Nox et Mia Yim dans le match de classement, qui devrait avoir lieu lors d’une future édition de WWE NXT:
Hmmmm…. 🤔 @ WWE_Aliyah semble un peu trop content de cette attaque secrète contre @XiaWWE! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/MO0R9w6dsf
– WWE (@WWE) 26 mars 2020
ELLE EST DE RETOUR!!!! 🖤🖤🖤 @ WWE_Aliyah a un nouvel adversaire et ce n’est autre que le @shirai_io !!! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/omYU6aHZX5
– WWE (@WWE) 26 mars 2020
Pure GENIUS. @ Shirai_io bat @WWE_Aliyah pour se qualifier pour le #LadderMatch du Contender n ° 1! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/T7SvQIAq5s
– WWE NXT (@WWENXT) 26 mars 2020
♀️ = ♂️ # WomensHistoryMonth #WWENXT @CandiceLeRae pic.twitter.com/fsQQve9jIu
– WWE NXT (@WWENXT) 26 mars 2020
#GarganoEscape = Aucune échappatoire pour @wwekayden #CandiceWrestling se qualifie pour le #WWENXT #WomensTitle No. 1 Contender #LadderMatch! 🧁🧚 @CandiceLeRae pic.twitter.com/IjUUMoBp2I
– WWE (@WWE) 26 mars 2020
*,
body .td_uid_2_5e7c30e433fc3_rand .td-trending-now-title,
body .td_uid_2_5e7c30e433fc3_rand .td-read-more a,
body .td_uid_2_5e7c30e433fc3_rand .td-weather-information: avant,
body .td_uid_2_5e7c30e433fc3_rand .td-weather-week: avant,
body .td_uid_2_5e7c30e433fc3_rand .td-subcat-dropdown: hover .td-subcat-more,
body .td_uid_2_5e7c30e433fc3_rand .td-exchange-header: avant,
body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e7c30e433fc3_rand .td-post-category,
body .td_uid_2_5e7c30e433fc3_rand .td-post-category: hover {
couleur de fond: # dd3333;
}
body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e7c30e433fc3_rand .block-title> * {
rembourrage: 6px 7px 5px;
hauteur de ligne: 1;
}
body .td_uid_2_5e7c30e433fc3_rand .block-title {
couleur de la bordure: # dd3333;
}]]>
Histoires tendances