JBL confirmé pour le Temple de la renommée de la WWE 2020 – Vidéo

Il a été annoncé lors de l’édition de cette semaine de «WWE Backstage» que JBL sera intronisé au WWE Hall of Fame. Il rejoint les nWo, Batista et The Bella Twins comme les noms l’ont confirmé jusqu’à présent. Bien qu’il y ait eu des rumeurs selon lesquelles l’APA serait intronisé ensemble, cela ne semble pas être le cas. Il est possible que Ron Simmons l’intronise et c’est la raison de la confusion.

Jushin Liger et The British Bulldog sont également répandus pour la classe 2020 du WWE Hall of Fame:

“Je suis assis ici avec un roi, une reine et un Dieu.” – @TheMarkHenry accueille l’intronisé 2020 #WWEHOF @JCLayfield à #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/gIfjEzMpmO

– WWE sur FOX (@WWEonFOX) 4 mars 2020

