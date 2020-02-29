Jeff Hardy participera à l’émission “WWE Backstage” de la semaine prochaine

Il a été annoncé lors de la diffusion de WWE SmackDown cette semaine que Jeff Hardy sera l’invité vedette de l’édition de la semaine prochaine de «WWE Backstage».
L’émission est diffusée le mardi soir à 23 h HNE sur le réseau FS1.
L’invité spécial de cette semaine sur #WWEBackstage sera @JEFFHARDYBRAND! Branchez-vous ce mardi, à 11e / 10c, sur @ FS1. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/dSIUISUu4U
– WWE sur FOX (@WWEonFOX) 29 février 2020
