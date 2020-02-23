Ken Shamrock prêt à recevoir un prix, MJF montre sa figurine d’action (vidéo), plus

Ken Shamrock recevra le prix George Tragos lors du week-end d’intronisation au Temple de la renommée de la lutte professionnelle George Tragos / Lou Thesz 2020 du 23 au 25 juillet.

Vous pouvez consulter la dernière édition de MLW Fusion ci-dessous:

MJF a assisté à la foire du jouet de New York plus tôt dans la journée et a montré sa nouvelle figurine d’action AEW. Vous pouvez le vérifier ci-dessous:

. @ The_MJF pratique pour la première fois avec sa figurine #AEW. @WickedCoolToys @ToyFairNY pic.twitter.com/I7CjCAMMvk

– All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) 22 février 2020

