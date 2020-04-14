La mise à jour de la WWE Money dans la banque Pay-Per-View

À la suite de la diffusion de la WWE RAW cette semaine, plusieurs matchs ont été confirmés pour l’événement à la carte Money in the Bank. Vous pouvez consulter la carte mise à jour ci-dessous:

L’argent des femmes dans le match d’échelle bancaire:

Nia Jax vs Asuka vs Shayna Baszler vs Dana Brooke ou Naomi vs Two More TBA

Match d’échelle de l’argent des hommes à la banque:

MVP ou Apollo Crews vs Aleister Black ou Austin Theory vs Rey Mysterio ou Murphy vs Cesaro ou Daniel Bryan vs. Two More TBA

WWE Money in the Bank a lieu le 10 mai au WWE Performance Center à Orlando, en Floride.

*,

body .td_uid_2_5e95696a960b3_rand .td-trending-now-title,

body .td_uid_2_5e95696a960b3_rand .td-read-more a,

body .td_uid_2_5e95696a960b3_rand .td-weather-information: avant,

body .td_uid_2_5e95696a960b3_rand .td-weather-week: avant,

body .td_uid_2_5e95696a960b3_rand .td-subcat-dropdown: survolez .td-subcat-more,

body .td_uid_2_5e95696a960b3_rand .td-exchange-header: avant,

body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e95696a960b3_rand .td-post-category,

body .td_uid_2_5e95696a960b3_rand .td-post-category: hover {

couleur de fond: # dd3333;

}

body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e95696a960b3_rand .block-title> * {

rembourrage: 6px 7px 5px;

hauteur de ligne: 1;

}

body .td_uid_2_5e95696a960b3_rand .block-title {

couleur de la bordure: # dd3333;

}]]>

Histoires tendances