La mise à jour de la WWE Money dans la banque Pay-Per-View

par

À la suite de la diffusion de la WWE RAW cette semaine, plusieurs matchs ont été confirmés pour l’événement à la carte Money in the Bank. Vous pouvez consulter la carte mise à jour ci-dessous:

L’argent des femmes dans le match d’échelle bancaire:
Nia Jax vs Asuka vs Shayna Baszler vs Dana Brooke ou Naomi vs Two More TBA

Match d’échelle de l’argent des hommes à la banque:
MVP ou Apollo Crews vs Aleister Black ou Austin Theory vs Rey Mysterio ou Murphy vs Cesaro ou Daniel Bryan vs. Two More TBA

WWE Money in the Bank a lieu le 10 mai au WWE Performance Center à Orlando, en Floride.

