La reprise de WWE NXT mise à jour: la gamme Portland dévoilée

Par
Breaking News
-

Après la diffusion de WWE NXT cette semaine, les matchs suivants sont confirmés pour le prochain événement WWE NXT Takeover: Portland:

Match de championnat NXT:
Adam Cole contre Tommaso Ciampa

Match du Championnat nord-américain NXT:
Keith Lee contre Dominik Dijakovich

Match de championnat féminin NXT:
Rhea Ripley contre Bianca Belair

Match de championnat par équipe NXT Tag:
L’ère incontestée contre Matt Riddle et Pete Dunne

Combat de rue:
Tegan Nox contre Dakota Kai

Johnny Gargano contre Finn Balor

Reprise de WWE NXT: Portland aura lieu le 22 février à Portland, Oregon.

*,
            body .td_uid_2_5e3bb543087f9_rand .td-trending-now-title,
            body .td_uid_2_5e3bb543087f9_rand .td-read-more a,
            body .td_uid_2_5e3bb543087f9_rand .td-weather-information: avant,
            body .td_uid_2_5e3bb543087f9_rand .td-weather-week: avant,
            body .td_uid_2_5e3bb543087f9_rand .td-subcat-dropdown: hover .td-subcat-more,
            body .td_uid_2_5e3bb543087f9_rand .td-exchange-header: avant,
            body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e3bb543087f9_rand .td-post-category,
            body .td_uid_2_5e3bb543087f9_rand .td-post-category: hover {
                couleur de fond: # dd3333;
            }
            body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e3bb543087f9_rand .block-title> * {
                rembourrage: 6px 7px 5px;
                hauteur de ligne: 1;
            }

            body .td_uid_2_5e3bb543087f9_rand .block-title {
                couleur de la bordure: # dd3333;
            }]]>

Histoires tendances

ARTICLES CONNEXESPLUS DE L'AUTEUR