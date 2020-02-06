La reprise de WWE NXT mise à jour: la gamme Portland dévoilée

Après la diffusion de WWE NXT cette semaine, les matchs suivants sont confirmés pour le prochain événement WWE NXT Takeover: Portland:
Match de championnat NXT:
Adam Cole contre Tommaso Ciampa
Match du Championnat nord-américain NXT:
Keith Lee contre Dominik Dijakovich
Match de championnat féminin NXT:
Rhea Ripley contre Bianca Belair
Match de championnat par équipe NXT Tag:
L’ère incontestée contre Matt Riddle et Pete Dunne
Combat de rue:
Tegan Nox contre Dakota Kai
Johnny Gargano contre Finn Balor
Reprise de WWE NXT: Portland aura lieu le 22 février à Portland, Oregon.
