La WWE annonce le Main Event NXT de la semaine prochaine – Détails

Par
Breaking News
-

La WWE a annoncé que Tommaso Ciampa contre Austin Theory aura lieu lors de la diffusion NXT la semaine prochaine.

Finn Balor sera également de la partie.

LA SEMAINE PROCHAINE sur #WWENXT:
👊 @ NXTCiampa batailles @ austintheory1
ET
✖️Le PRIN❌E @FinnBalor renvoie pic.twitter.com/rhRhnLWh6O

– WWE (@WWE) 20 février 2020

