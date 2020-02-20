La WWE annonce le Main Event NXT de la semaine prochaine – Détails

La WWE a annoncé que Tommaso Ciampa contre Austin Theory aura lieu lors de la diffusion NXT la semaine prochaine.
Finn Balor sera également de la partie.
LA SEMAINE PROCHAINE sur #WWENXT:
👊 @ NXTCiampa batailles @ austintheory1
ET
✖️Le PRIN❌E @FinnBalor renvoie pic.twitter.com/rhRhnLWh6O
– WWE (@WWE) 20 février 2020
*,
body .td_uid_2_5e4e26cd74af6_rand .td-trending-now-title,
body .td_uid_2_5e4e26cd74af6_rand .td-read-more a,
body .td_uid_2_5e4e26cd74af6_rand .td-weather-information: avant,
body .td_uid_2_5e4e26cd74af6_rand .td-weather-week: avant,
body .td_uid_2_5e4e26cd74af6_rand .td-subcat-dropdown: survolez .td-subcat-more,
body .td_uid_2_5e4e26cd74af6_rand .td-exchange-header: avant,
body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e4e26cd74af6_rand .td-post-category,
body .td_uid_2_5e4e26cd74af6_rand .td-post-category: hover {
couleur de fond: # dd3333;
}
body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e4e26cd74af6_rand .block-title> * {
rembourrage: 6px 7px 5px;
hauteur de ligne: 1;
}
body .td_uid_2_5e4e26cd74af6_rand .block-title {
couleur de la bordure: # dd3333;
}]]>
Histoires tendances