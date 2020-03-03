La WWE franchit une étape importante dans les médias sociaux après la victoire du titre universel de Goldberg

La WWE a annoncé sur Twitter que sa photo Instagram de la victoire du Goldberg Universal Championship au Super ShowDown est leur photo la plus appréciée de tous les temps. Goldberg a vaincu The Fiend à Super ShowDown pour reprendre le titre mondial. Maintenant, il défendra le titre contre Roman Reigns à WrestleMania 36 le 5 avril.
Voici l’annonce:
🏆 # Raw @Goldberg pic.twitter.com/xHEPpO9eY7
– Univers WWE (@WWEUniverse) 3 mars 2020
Lire aussi: Eric Bischoff réagit à la décision de la WWE de faire battre Goldberg par le démon
