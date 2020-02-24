La WWE se penche sur le feu Humberto Carrillo / Angel Garza, les vidéos des temps forts de XFL, plus

La WWE a tweeté la vidéo suivante aujourd’hui, en regardant la querelle entre Humberto Carrillo et Angel Garza:
Découvrez de plus près l’histoire et les conflits entre @AngelGarzaWwe et @humberto_wwe. pic.twitter.com/FeLoHWUVc5
– WWE (@WWE) 23 février 2020
La WWE a publié l’édition de cette semaine de leurs «25 meilleures photos Instagram de la semaine Superstar». Vous pouvez les consulter ci-dessous:
Qui a eu la MEILLEURE photo Instagram de la semaine? 📸https: //t.co/miNqFTyEsl
– WWE (@WWE) 23 février 2020
ESPN a publié les vidéos phares suivantes des matchs XFL de samedi:
