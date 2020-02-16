L’ancien UFC Star commence sa formation au WWE Performance Center

Dave Meltzer a rapporté sur Wrestling Observer Radio l’ancien champion UFC Light Heavyweight Tito Ortiz a commencé à s’entraîner au WWE Performance Center à Orlando, en Floride.
Ortiz était là toute la semaine et il a beaucoup entendu parler de son éthique de travail et de son enthousiasme. Ortiz n’a pas encore commenté la formation au Performance Center.
Le Temple de la renommée de l’UFC n’est pas sous contrat avec la WWE.
