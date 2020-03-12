Le client de Jake “The Snake” Roberts dévoilé sur AEW Dynamite

Ce soir sur AEW Dynamite, lors du match entre Cody et Ortiz. Jake “The Snake” Roberts est descendu au bord du ring aux côtés du seul et unique Lance Archer! Les deux hommes étaient là pour repérer le match, car le scénario a été défini entre Cody et Jake Roberts la semaine dernière sur Dynamite.

Nous en aurons plus sur cette histoire au fur et à mesure de son évolution. Bienvenue à bord, Lance Archer, à All Elite Wrestling!

. @ LanceHoyt est arrivé avec @JakeSnakeDDT!

Regardez #AEWDynamite MAINTENANT sur @TNTDrama 8e / 7c #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/pB0mQbSQ19

– All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) 12 mars 2020

