Le nWo apparaît sur SmackDown (vidéo), AJ Styles apparaît sur “WWE Backstage”

AJ Styles apparaîtra dans l’édition de la semaine prochaine de «WWE Backstage». L’émission sera diffusée mardi soir à 23h00 HNE.
La mère adorant @AJStylesOrg se dirige vers #WWEBackstage ce mardi, à 11e / 10c, sur @ FS1. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/IZSGtcyMag
– WWE sur FOX (@WWEonFOX) 7 mars 2020
La WWE a posté la vidéo suivante, montrant quelques faits saillants de la nWo apparaissant sur “A Moment of Bliss” pendant le segment d’ouverture de SmackDown:
*,
body .td_uid_2_5e63314c2c67f_rand .td-trending-now-title,
body .td_uid_2_5e63314c2c67f_rand .td-read-more a,
body .td_uid_2_5e63314c2c67f_rand .td-weather-information: avant,
body .td_uid_2_5e63314c2c67f_rand .td-weather-week: avant,
body .td_uid_2_5e63314c2c67f_rand .td-subcat-dropdown: survolez .td-subcat-more,
body .td_uid_2_5e63314c2c67f_rand .td-exchange-header: avant,
body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e63314c2c67f_rand .td-post-category,
body .td_uid_2_5e63314c2c67f_rand .td-post-category: hover {
couleur de fond: # dd3333;
}
body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e63314c2c67f_rand .block-title> * {
rembourrage: 6px 7px 5px;
hauteur de ligne: 1;
}
body .td_uid_2_5e63314c2c67f_rand .block-title {
couleur de la bordure: # dd3333;
}]]>
Histoires tendances