Le réseau WWE ajoute une nouvelle collection “Best Of” pour Goldberg, Howard Finkel / Gene Okerlund

Le réseau WWE a ajouté une nouvelle collection «Best Of», en regardant Bill Hallberg du WWE Hall of Famer. Les matchs suivants sont présentés:
Goldberg contre Hugh Morrus – WCW lundi Nitro, 22 septembre 1997
Goldberg contre Raven pour le championnat des États-Unis (règles de Raven) -W CW lundi Nitro, 20 avril 1998
Goldberg contre «Hollywood» Hulk Hogan pour le Championnat du monde des poids lourds de la WCW – WCW Monday Nitro, 6 juillet 1998
Diamond Dallas Page contre Goldberg pour le Championnat du monde des poids lourds de la WCW – WCW Halloween Havoc 1998
Kevin Nash contre Goldberg pour le Championnat du monde des poids lourds de la WCW – WCW Starrcade 1998
Goldberg contre Sting pour le Championnat du monde des poids lourds de la WCW – WCW Halloween Havoc 1999
Goldberg contre The Rock – Backlash 2003
Brock Lesnar contre Goldberg avec Stone Cold Steve Austin comme arbitre invité spécial – Wrestlemania 20
Goldberg contre Brock Lesnar – Survivor Series 2016
Goldberg contre Kevin Owens pour le WWE Universal Championship – Fastlane 2017
Brock Lesnar contre Goldberg pour le WWE Universal Championship – Wrestlemania 33
Goldberg contre «The Fiend» Bray Wyatt pour le WWE Universal Championship – Super Showdown 2020
Bill Apter a posté ce qui suit, montrant une interview qu’il a faite avec Howard Finkel et Gene Okerlund en 2011. L’entrevue a été filmée le 29 janvier 2011 lors de l’événement WrestleReunion à Los Angeles:
