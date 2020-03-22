Lecture WWE – Hulk Hogan & Sgt. Slaughter Regardez leur match WrestleMania VII (VIDEO)

La WWE a publié une vidéo montrant les points forts de Hulk Hogan et du Sgt. Abattage pour le championnat de la WWE. Comme vous pouvez le voir, Hogan et Slaughter passent un bon moment ensemble à revivre leur match.
*,
body .td_uid_2_5e77ab17818ca_rand .td-trending-now-title,
body .td_uid_2_5e77ab17818ca_rand .td-read-more a,
body .td_uid_2_5e77ab17818ca_rand .td-meteo-information: avant,
body .td_uid_2_5e77ab17818ca_rand .td-weather-week: avant,
body .td_uid_2_5e77ab17818ca_rand .td-subcat-dropdown: hover .td-subcat-more,
body .td_uid_2_5e77ab17818ca_rand .td-exchange-header: avant,
body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e77ab17818ca_rand .td-post-category,
body .td_uid_2_5e77ab17818ca_rand .td-post-category: hover {
couleur de fond: # dd3333;
}
body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e77ab17818ca_rand .block-title> * {
rembourrage: 6px 7px 5px;
hauteur de ligne: 1;
}
body .td_uid_2_5e77ab17818ca_rand .block-title {
couleur de la bordure: # dd3333;
}]]>
Histoires tendances