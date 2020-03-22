Les 5 meilleurs matchs de WrestleMania de la WWE pour The Undertaker, et plus encore

La WWE a tweeté la vidéo suivante, montrant les matchs «The Top 5 WrestleMania» pour The Undertaker. Ils incluent:
1. The Undertaker contre Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania 25.
2. The Undertaker contre Triple H – WrestleMania 28
3. The Undertaker vs. Edge – WrestleMania 24
4. The Undertaker contre Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania 26
5. The Undertaker contre Batista – WrestleMania 23
Un mot pour décrire ces correspondances #Undertaker #WrestleMania: 𝑷𝑯𝑬𝑵𝑶𝑴𝒆𝒏𝒂𝒍. 😉 pic.twitter.com/GzPP1Y68LJ
– WWE (@WWE) 21 mars 2020
Vous pouvez consulter la dernière édition de «UpUpDownDown» ci-dessous:
