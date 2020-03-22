Les 5 meilleurs matchs de WrestleMania de la WWE pour The Undertaker, et plus encore

La WWE a tweeté la vidéo suivante, montrant les matchs «The Top 5 WrestleMania» pour The Undertaker. Ils incluent:

1. The Undertaker contre Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania 25.

2. The Undertaker contre Triple H – WrestleMania 28

3. The Undertaker vs. Edge – WrestleMania 24

4. The Undertaker contre Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania 26

5. The Undertaker contre Batista – WrestleMania 23

Un mot pour décrire ces correspondances #Undertaker #WrestleMania: 𝑷𝑯𝑬𝑵𝑶𝑴𝒆𝒏𝒂𝒍. 😉 pic.twitter.com/GzPP1Y68LJ

– WWE (@WWE) 21 mars 2020

Vous pouvez consulter la dernière édition de «UpUpDownDown» ci-dessous:

*,

body .td_uid_2_5e76cedb7f517_rand .td-trending-now-title,

body .td_uid_2_5e76cedb7f517_rand .td-read-more a,

body .td_uid_2_5e76cedb7f517_rand .td-weather-information: avant,

body .td_uid_2_5e76cedb7f517_rand .td-weather-week: avant,

body .td_uid_2_5e76cedb7f517_rand .td-subcat-dropdown: survolez .td-subcat-more,

body .td_uid_2_5e76cedb7f517_rand .td-exchange-header: avant,

body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e76cedb7f517_rand .td-post-category,

body .td_uid_2_5e76cedb7f517_rand .td-post-category: hover {

couleur de fond: # dd3333;

}

body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e76cedb7f517_rand .block-title> * {

rembourrage: 6px 7px 5px;

hauteur de ligne: 1;

}

body .td_uid_2_5e76cedb7f517_rand .block-title {

couleur de la bordure: # dd3333;

}]]>

Histoires tendances