Les billets pour l’Impact Wrestling Rebellion sont en vente dès aujourd’hui

Les billets pour le spectacle IMPACT Wrestling’s Rebellion descendront au Terminal 5 à New York le 19 avril. Les billets seront en vente aujourd’hui, tandis que les billets Titanium VIP sont en vente maintenant. d’autres billets seront mis en vente à 12 h ET.
Lire aussi: Kenny Omega de retour au Japon, The North se rapprochant du record de lutte d’impact
*,
body .td_uid_2_5e540bface29d_rand .td-trending-now-title,
body .td_uid_2_5e540bface29d_rand .td-read-more a,
body .td_uid_2_5e540bface29d_rand .td-weather-information: avant,
body .td_uid_2_5e540bface29d_rand .td-weather-week: avant,
body .td_uid_2_5e540bface29d_rand .td-subcat-dropdown: survolez .td-subcat-more,
body .td_uid_2_5e540bface29d_rand .td-exchange-header: avant,
body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e540bface29d_rand .td-post-category,
body .td_uid_2_5e540bface29d_rand .td-post-category: hover {
couleur de fond: # dd3333;
}
body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e540bface29d_rand .block-title> * {
rembourrage: 6px 7px 5px;
hauteur de ligne: 1;
}
body .td_uid_2_5e540bface29d_rand .block-title {
couleur de la bordure: # dd3333;
}]]>
Histoires tendances