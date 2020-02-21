Les classements de Miz et Mme Reality Show de Last Night, deux grands matchs NXT UK annoncés

Selon Showbuzz Daily, l’émission de télé-réalité Miz & Mrs. a attiré 500 000 téléspectateurs mercredi soir. C’est plus que les 457 000 téléspectateurs de la semaine dernière. Le spectacle a attiré ses meilleurs numéros de la saison.

Miz et Mme ont obtenu une cote de 0,17 dans le groupe démographique clé 18-49.

La WWE a annoncé que Toni Storm affrontera Kay Lee Ray dans un match «I Quit» la semaine prochaine pour le NXT UK Women’s Championship. Si Storm perd le match, elle ne pourra plus jamais défier le titre. De plus, The Hunt vs Grizzled Young Veterans aura lieu.

LA SEMAINE PROCHAINE sur #NXTUK! @Tonistorm_ @Kay_Lee_Ray pic.twitter.com/KdXIm0cV2y

– NXT UK (@NXTUK) 20 février 2020

En DEUX SEMAINES, @WalterAUT met le titre #NXTUK EN LIGNE contre @DaveMastiff! @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/us7at0s8jf

– WWE (@WWE) 20 février 2020

