Les identités des extras RAW révélées – Deux superstars NXT et un talent EVOLVE

Comme vu lors de la diffusion WWE RAW de lundi soir, deux superstars WWE NXT et un talent EVOLVE sont apparus. Les Superstars NXT étaient Shane Thorne et Brendan Vink. Les deux ont affronté The Street Profits dans un match par équipe. Pour ce que ça vaut, Thorne et Vink ne sont pas des habitués de la télévision NXT. Thorne est apparu sur NXT en novembre dernier et Vink n’a pas encore fait ses débuts.

Une observation de @ShaneThorneWWE et Brendan Vink sur #Raw! 👋👋 pic.twitter.com/4wJTwOuFzk

– WWE NXT (@WWENXT) 24 mars 2020

Les champions de l’équipe d’étiquette #RAW @AngeloDawkins et @MontezFordWWE cherchent à s’occuper des affaires dans le ring pendant que les #StreetProfits attendent #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/SbOgdJR5UP

– WWE (@WWE) 24 mars 2020

Les #StreetProfits @AngeloDawkins et @MontezFordWWE sont en place, et la prochaine étape est @AndradeCienWWE & @AngelGarzaWwe avec les #Raw #TagTeamTitles en ligne sur #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/PZbj199xc4

– WWE (@WWE) 24 mars 2020

De plus, la superstar EVOLVE Leon Ruff a perdu un match de squash contre Aleister Black:

