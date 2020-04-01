Les invités de “The Bump” de cette semaine dévoilés, les 10 meilleurs moments RAW (vidéo)

AJ Styles, Shotzi Blackheart, Humberto Carrillo et la journaliste ESPN / MMA Ariel Helwani apparaîtront lors de l’édition de mercredi de la WWE “The Bump”.

#ThePhenomenal @AJStylesOrg! pic.twitter.com/tIJytK91n7

– The Bump de la WWE (@WWETheBump) 31 mars 2020

Journaliste acclamé du MMA pour @espn, @arielhelwani! pic.twitter.com/szSTQytVsA

– The Bump de la WWE (@WWETheBump) 31 mars 2020

💚 @Shotziblack! pic.twitter.com/PNEp6lbolC

– The Bump de la WWE (@WWETheBump) 31 mars 2020

Et @humberto_wwe! pic.twitter.com/KBRAWM49uI

– The Bump de la WWE (@WWETheBump) 31 mars 2020

Vous pouvez consulter ci-dessous les «10 meilleurs moments RAW» de cette semaine:

