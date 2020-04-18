Les jumeaux de Bella amènent Artem à leur rodéo d’enfance, Stephanie McMahon Note, règne

La WWE a publié le match gratuit suivant, mettant en vedette Jinder Mahal contre Roman Reigns from the Money in the Bank 2018, un événement à la carte:

Les Bella Twins ont posté le nouveau clip suivant de Total Bellas, montrant Nikki et Brie Bella emmenant Artem à leur rodéo d’enfance:

Stephanie McMahon a tweeté ce qui suit, faisant la promotion du livestream Global Citizen plus tard dans la journée. Le flux mettra en vedette Stephanie et les superstars de la WWE Becky Lynch, Braun Strowman, Sasha Banks et Xavier Woods pour One World: #TogetherAtHome:

Rejoignez-moi & @WWE Superstars @BeckyLynchWWE @BraunStrowman @SashaBanksWWE & @XavierWoodsPhD en soutenant One globctzn: One World: #TogetherAtHome diffusé aujourd’hui. Voici comment vous pouvez vous connecter: https://t.co/6oUWKJU9fQ – Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) 18 avril 2020

