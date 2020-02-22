Les jumelles Bella s’entraînent (vidéo), WrestleMania 31 parodies de films

Par
Breaking News
-

La WWE a posté la vidéo suivante, en regardant leurs parodies de films WrestleMania 21:

Les Bella Twins ont posté la vidéo suivante, montrant qu’ils s’entraînent ensemble:

*,
            body .td_uid_2_5e51a0289e6ef_rand .td-trending-now-title,
            body .td_uid_2_5e51a0289e6ef_rand .td-read-more a,
            body .td_uid_2_5e51a0289e6ef_rand .td-weather-information: avant,
            body .td_uid_2_5e51a0289e6ef_rand .td-weather-week: avant,
            body .td_uid_2_5e51a0289e6ef_rand .td-subcat-dropdown: survolez .td-subcat-more,
            body .td_uid_2_5e51a0289e6ef_rand .td-exchange-header: avant,
            body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e51a0289e6ef_rand .td-post-category,
            body .td_uid_2_5e51a0289e6ef_rand .td-post-category: hover {
                couleur de fond: # dd3333;
            }
            body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e51a0289e6ef_rand .block-title> * {
                rembourrage: 6px 7px 5px;
                hauteur de ligne: 1;
            }

            body .td_uid_2_5e51a0289e6ef_rand .block-title {
                couleur de la bordure: # dd3333;
            }]]>

Histoires tendances

ARTICLES CONNEXESPLUS DE L'AUTEUR