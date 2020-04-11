Les noms des anneaux post-WWE du Revival dévoilés

Nous avons rapporté hier sur eWn que The Revival a obtenu sa sortie de la WWE. Dash Wilder et Scott Dawson ont déjà changé leurs noms de compte Twitter en Cash Wheeler et Dax Hartwood.

En outre, les deux vendent un nouveau t-shirt via Pro Wrestling Tees qui dit “F (arewell) T R,” Les deux s’appelleront «#FTR», une référence au hashtag qu’ils ont utilisé lorsqu’ils étaient à la WWE.

https://t.co/C0VAItONR4 pic.twitter.com/yfY2tRXBbn

– CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) 10 avril 2020

✌🏼 https://t.co/x8qsuve0WH pic.twitter.com/wLTWADAVDb

– D. Harwood (@DaxHarwood) 11 avril 2020

