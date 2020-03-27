L’Impact Wrestling Knockout s’apprête à faire son retour

Impact Wrestling Knockout Tenille Dashwood fera son retour dans l’entreprise. Impact Wrestling l’a confirmé sur l’émission et sur Twitter.
Qui est ravi de voir @TenilleDashwood faire son retour chez IMPACT? #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/c5y3EI3flw
– IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) 26 mars 2020
Êtes-vous ravi de voir Tenille Dashwood revenir à Impact Wrestling? Faites-le nous savoir dans les commentaires ci-dessous.
