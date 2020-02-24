Lio Rush commente sa querelle avec Joey Janela, le choix du réseau WWE de Randy Orton

WWEShop.com vend maintenant un t-shirt pour Cesaro qui dit «Nous pouvons utiliser un peu moins de cloche de vache.»
Lio Rush a tweeté ce qui suit, commentant sa querelle et sa rivalité préférées avec Joey Janela:
@JANELABABY haut la main https://t.co/lNIsyf82bx
– Lio (@itsLioRush) 23 février 2020
Randy Orton était l’invité de cette semaine sur l’émission «WWE Network Pick of the Week». Il a choisi son match contre Shawn Michaels de Unforgiven 2003:
Vous voulez voir à quoi ressemble l’agression sans pitié? @RandyOrton est prêt à vous montrer. @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/NhmReT2nfh
– WWE (@WWE) 22 février 2020
