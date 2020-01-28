Marty Scurll défie Jay White pour la Supercard d’honneur ROH

Marty Scurll s’est présenté à l’émission New Beginning de New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) de cette semaine et a lancé un défi à Jay White. Scurll a défié White au spectacle Supercard Of Honor Ring of Honor (ROH). Le spectacle se déroule le 4 avril depuis Lakeland, en Floride, pendant le week-end de WrestleMania.

Découvrez quelques vidéos et photos de l’apparition de Scurll au NJPW New Beginning ici:

DERNIÈRES NOUVELLES! Le méchant @MartyScurll lance un défi à @JayWhiteNZ à @ringofhonor Supercard of Honor! QUE DITES-VOUS, SWITCHBLADE?! #NJPWRaleigh pic.twitter.com/aqDBHlUtuB

– Busted Wide Open (@BWOpodcast) 28 janvier 2020

Marty Scurll !! # njpw #NJoA #njnbgusA pic.twitter.com/GgOJ70sKYU

– [Official] NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) 28 janvier 2020

Lisez aussi: Plus de nouvelles dans les coulisses sur le nouveau contrat ROH de Marty Scurll et ce qu’il implique

