Marty Scurll défie Jay White pour la Supercard d’honneur ROH

Marty Scurll s’est présenté à l’émission New Beginning de New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) de cette semaine et a lancé un défi à Jay White. Scurll a défié White au spectacle Supercard Of Honor Ring of Honor (ROH). Le spectacle se déroule le 4 avril depuis Lakeland, en Floride, pendant le week-end de WrestleMania.
Découvrez quelques vidéos et photos de l’apparition de Scurll au NJPW New Beginning ici:
DERNIÈRES NOUVELLES! Le méchant @MartyScurll lance un défi à @JayWhiteNZ à @ringofhonor Supercard of Honor! QUE DITES-VOUS, SWITCHBLADE?! #NJPWRaleigh pic.twitter.com/aqDBHlUtuB
– Busted Wide Open (@BWOpodcast) 28 janvier 2020
Marty Scurll !! # njpw #NJoA #njnbgusA pic.twitter.com/GgOJ70sKYU
– [Official] NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) 28 janvier 2020
Lisez aussi: Plus de nouvelles dans les coulisses sur le nouveau contrat ROH de Marty Scurll et ce qu’il implique
