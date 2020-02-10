Marty Scurll réagit au contrat de Nick Aldis pour le titre mondial de NWA

La NWA a annoncé dimanche que Marty Scurll avait contré la stipulation de Nick Aldis selon laquelle si Scurll perd son prochain match à la NWA Crockett Cup, il remboursera tous les fans présents.
Scurll dit maintenant qu’il paiera 500 000 $ à Aldis s’il perd le match. S’il gagne, il obtient le titre.
RUPTURE | @MartyScurll a contré l’accord @RealNickAldis pour #CrockettCup.
Si Marty gagne, il obtient #TenPoundsOfGold
Si Nick gagne, Marty écrit à Aldis un chèque de 500 000 $. #CrockettCup arrive en avril.
Inscrivez-vous pour la date, l’emplacement et les informations sur les billets – https://t.co/bMOOHlJFQD pic.twitter.com/CUye4HcuSM
– NWA (@nwa) 9 février 2020
