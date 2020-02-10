Marty Scurll réagit au contrat de Nick Aldis pour le titre mondial de NWA

Par
Breaking News
-

La NWA a annoncé dimanche que Marty Scurll avait contré la stipulation de Nick Aldis selon laquelle si Scurll perd son prochain match à la NWA Crockett Cup, il remboursera tous les fans présents.

Scurll dit maintenant qu’il paiera 500 000 $ à Aldis s’il perd le match. S’il gagne, il obtient le titre.

RUPTURE | @MartyScurll a contré l’accord @RealNickAldis pour #CrockettCup.

Si Marty gagne, il obtient #TenPoundsOfGold

Si Nick gagne, Marty écrit à Aldis un chèque de 500 000 $. #CrockettCup arrive en avril.

Inscrivez-vous pour la date, l’emplacement et les informations sur les billets – https://t.co/bMOOHlJFQD pic.twitter.com/CUye4HcuSM

– NWA (@nwa) 9 février 2020

*,
            body .td_uid_2_5e41119463d10_rand .td-trending-now-title,
            body .td_uid_2_5e41119463d10_rand .td-read-more a,
            body .td_uid_2_5e41119463d10_rand .td-weather-information: avant,
            body .td_uid_2_5e41119463d10_rand .td-weather-week: avant,
            body .td_uid_2_5e41119463d10_rand .td-subcat-dropdown: hover .td-subcat-more,
            body .td_uid_2_5e41119463d10_rand .td-exchange-header: avant,
            body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e41119463d10_rand .td-post-category,
            body .td_uid_2_5e41119463d10_rand .td-post-category: hover {
                couleur de fond: # dd3333;
            }
            body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e41119463d10_rand .block-title> * {
                rembourrage: 6px 7px 5px;
                hauteur de ligne: 1;
            }

            body .td_uid_2_5e41119463d10_rand .block-title {
                couleur de la bordure: # dd3333;
            }]]>

Histoires tendances

ARTICLES CONNEXESPLUS DE L'AUTEUR