Match de cage en acier ajouté au Super ShowDown de la WWE, carte mise à jour

La WWE a confirmé que Roman Reigns et le «roi» Baron Corbin s’affronteront dans un match Steel Cage à Super ShowDown. Vous trouverez ci-dessous la carte mise à jour pour l’événement (au 2/7/20):

Championnat de la WWE:

Brock Lesnar (c) contre Ricochet

Championnat universel de la WWE:

«The Fiend» Bray Wyatt (c) contre Goldberg

Championnats par équipes WWE SmackDown Tag:

Le nouveau jour (Kofi Kingston & Big E) (c) contre John Morrison & The Miz

Match de cage en acier:

Le «roi» Baron Corbin contre les règnes romains

