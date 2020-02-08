Match de cage en acier ajouté au Super ShowDown de la WWE, carte mise à jour

La WWE a confirmé que Roman Reigns et le «roi» Baron Corbin s’affronteront dans un match Steel Cage à Super ShowDown. Vous trouverez ci-dessous la carte mise à jour pour l’événement (au 2/7/20):
Championnat de la WWE:
Brock Lesnar (c) contre Ricochet
Championnat universel de la WWE:
«The Fiend» Bray Wyatt (c) contre Goldberg
Championnats par équipes WWE SmackDown Tag:
Le nouveau jour (Kofi Kingston & Big E) (c) contre John Morrison & The Miz
Match de cage en acier:
Le «roi» Baron Corbin contre les règnes romains
