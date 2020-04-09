Matt Hardy défie Chris Jericho à un match de “suppression d’élite” à son “Hardy Compound”

Comme on l’a vu lors de l’émission AEW Dynamite de mercredi soir, Matt Hardy a défié Chris Jericho pour un match à son “Hardy Compound”. Il l’a appelé un match de «suppression d’élite».
Au moment d’écrire ces lignes, Jéricho n’avait pas répondu au défi.
Vous pouvez voir une vidéo de sa promo ci-dessous:
#LeChampion @IAmJericho contre DAMASCUS, l’ESSENCE qui alimente actuellement #BROKEN @MATTHARDYBRAND dans une suppression d’élite?
Regardez #AEWDynamite MAINTENANT sur @TNTDrama 8e / 7c #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/RK0t9KwvRa
– All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) 9 avril 2020
